Swiss Market Ends Slightly Lower After Choppy Ride

November 22, 2022 — 01:04 pm EST

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly down after a choppy ride on Tuesday with investors largely refraining from making significant moves.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,104.84 around mid morning after a weak start, slipped into the red soon, and struggled to move higher till around late afternoon. It eventually ended the session at 11,04.30, recording a loss of 10.74 points or 0.1%.

Credit Suisse shed nearly 2.5%. Lonza Group ended 1.44% down, while Swisscom, Sika, Roche Holding and Partners Group ended lower by 0.7 to 1.2%. UBS Group, Richemont and Givaudan posted modest losses.

Alcon climbed 1.2%. Novartis ended 0.71% up, while ABB, Zurich Insurance Group, Holcim and Geberit gained 0.3 to 0.5%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS ended lower by 2.5%. Zur Rose, VAT Group, SGS and Swatch Group shed 0.6 to 0.8%.

SIG Combibloc, Julius Baer and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.3 to 1.8%. Schindler Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Helvetia, Baloise Holding and Barry Callebaut also closed on firm note.

