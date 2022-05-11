Markets

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher; Alcon Soars On Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Despite staying weak for much of the day's session, the Switzerland stock market managed to close slightly higher on Wednesday thanks to some strong buying at a few counters during the final minutes.

The benchmark SMI, which dropped to a low of 11,408.96 around mid afternoon, ended the session with a gain of 11.94 points or 0.1% at 11,553.66.

Alcon rallied 9.2% after reporting diluted earnings per share of $0.34 in the quarter ended March 2022, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter. Sales rose 14% to $2.2 billion in the January-March 2022 quarter.

Richemont surged up 5.4%. Partners Group gained nearly 4%, while UBS Group, Logitech, Credit Suisse and Nestle advanced up 1.5 to 2.1%.

Swiss Re, Novartis, Holcim, Lonza Group, SGS and Zurich Insurance Group also ended notably higher.

Roche Holding shares plunged nearly 7% after the company said that its experimental cancer immunotherapy directed against a target called TIGIT suffered its second consecutive setback, failing this time to slow tumor growth in a large study involving the most common type of lung cancer.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared nearly 10%. Swatch Group climbed 5.6%. Straumann Holding, Temenos Group, Tecan Group and AMS gained 3.6 to 4.5%.

Julius Baer, VAT Group, Dufry, BB Biotech, Swiss Prime Site, Sonova, Clariant, Cembra Money Bank and PSP Swiss Property advanced 1.8 to 2.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular