News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

May 23, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended slightly up on Thursday after spending much of the day's session fairly well above the flat line.

Investors assessed the latest batch of European economic data, reacted to earnings and other corporate updates.

The benchmark SMI, which advanced to 12,016.03 around mid afternoon, ended with a small gain of 8.08 points or 0.07% at 11,966.75.

VAT Group rallied nearly 5%. Julius Baer gained 3.2% after reporting a 10% year-to-date growth in assets under management as of April 30, 2024, alongside a significant recovery in client activity from the multiyear lows in the second half of 2023.

Sonova, Logitech International, ABB and SGS advanced 1.7 to 2%. Givaudan, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Richemont ended higher by 1 to 1.5%.

Galenica Sante gained 1.62%. The company confirmed its sales growth target of 3% to 5% for the year after its four-month sales rose 4.8% year over year to 1.26 billion francs.

Nestle drifted down 1.85%. Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne & Nagel, Swisscom and SIG Group lost 0.6 to 1%. Novartis ended lower by 0.4%.

ams OSRAM AG ended down 3.2%. Avolta closed lower by 2.43%. Tecan Group dropped 1.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.