Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher on Monday after swinging between gains and losses, moving along the flat line right through the day's session.

While optimism about economic recovery thanks to the rollout of coronavirus vaccine supported the market, the continued surge in infections and tighter restrictions on movements limited market's upside.

The benchmark SMI ended up 11.48 points or 0.11% at 10,888.54, after moving in a tight band between 10,850.57 and 10,900.94.

Richemont shares moved up more than 4%. Swatch Group gained 2.8% and Alcon gained nearly 2%. Partners Group and SGS ended with modest gains.

Lonza Group, Swiss Life Holding and Roche Holding shed 0.5 to 0.8%. UBS Group, Novartis and Geberit also closed weak.

In the midcap section, Dufry gained 3.3%, Logitech, VAT Group and Tecan Group gained 2.3 to 2.6%, while Temenos Group and AMS moved up 1.75% and 1.4%, respectively. BB Biotech and Galenica Sante also ended notably higher.

Swiss health authorities quarantined two hotels and closed ski schools in the posh Swiss resort of St. Moritz on Monday to try to curb an outbreak of the highly infectious new coronavirus variant.

