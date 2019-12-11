Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended marginally higher on Wednesday, rebounding from losses in the previous two sessions, amid cautious moves by investors ahead of the outcome of crucial central bank meetings.

Investors were also looking ahead to the developments on the trade front ahead of the deadline for the implementation of additional 15% tariffs by the U.S. on Chinese goods worth about $160 billion.

According to reports, the Trump administration is likely to delay imposing the tariffs amid ongoing negotiations. However, traders remain wary ahead of an official announcement.

The benchmark SMI ended up 14.78 points, or 0.14%, at 10,405.31, after scaling a low of 10,341.19 and a high of 10,416.41 intraday.

On Tuesday, the SMI ended down 44.36 points, or 0.43%, at 10,390.53, nearly 100 points off the day's low of 10,295.58.

Sika gained 1.3% and ABB ended with a gain of 1.12%. Alcon, LafargeHolcim, Swiss Re and Adecco gained 0.35 to 0.8%.

Credit Suisse declined 0.85% despite announcing it continued momentum in 2019 with strong growth across key metrics.

UBS Group shares ended down 0.3% after a New York federal judge on Tuesday rejected the bank's bid to dismiss a U.S. government lawsuit accusing it of causing "catastrophic" investor losses in residential mortgage-backed securities sold before the 2008 financial crisis.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price index, Flughafen Zurich and Schindler PS both ended higher by about 1.5%.

Schindler Holding, Dufry, VAT Group, OC Oerlikon Corp., BB Biotech, Swiss Prime Site, PSP Swiss Property, Logitech International and Bucher Industries gained 0.5 to 1.2%.

AMS ended down 1.85%, extending recent losses. Baloise Holding, Temenos Group and Sonova als ended lower, albeit with less pronounced losses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.