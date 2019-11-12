Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly higher after an extremely choppy session on Tuesday.

Investors largely stayed away on the sidelines due to a lack of positive triggers. Activity was mostly stock specific.

Traders were looking ahead to U.S. President Donald Trump's speech at the Economic Club of New York later in the day. It is expected that Trump would make some positive comments about trade with China.

The benchmarK SMI ended up 8.89 points, or 0.09%, at 10,314.16. The index touched a low of 10,282.44 and a high of 10,326.38 in the session.

On Monday, the index ended down 3.96 points, or 0.04%, at 10,305.27.

ABB, Geberit, LafargeHolcim, Novartis, SGS, Swisscom and Alcon gained 0.6 to 1%.

Lonza Group shares shed about 4.5% after the company said its Chief Executive Marc Funk was resigning after less a year in the job due to personal reasons.

Midcap stocks PSP Swiss Property gained 1.7% after the company reported 9-month net income of about 311.5 million Swiss francs.

Partners Group gained 1.3%. OC Oerlikon Corp, Clariant, BB Biotech and Sunrise Communications gained 0.5 to 1%.

Shares of Barry Callebaut declined more than 6%. Jacobs Holding announced successful private placement of shares in Barry Callebaut with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and sale of additional Barry Callebaut shares by way of an accelerated bookbuilding.

AMS shed nearly 4% and Flughafen Zurich ended lower by nearly 3%.

Markets across Europe ended mostly higher. Asian markets too gained in strength on Tuesday.

