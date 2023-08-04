Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - After spending much of the day's trading session in the red, the Switzerland market ended with a small gain on Friday as stocks found support in the final hour.

Data showing less than expected growth in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in the month of July raised expectations the Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle soon.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 11.30 points or 0.1% at 11,098.48. The index touched a low of 11,009.02 and a high of 11,101.41 in the session.

Sika rallied more than 4%. Partners Group gained about 2%, while Swiss Life Holding, Geberit and UBS Group ended higher by 1.5 to 1.75%.

Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.12%. Sonova, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Lonza Group and Givaudan advanced 0.5 to 0.9%.

Swiss Re ended 1.6% down and Nestle drifted down 1.1%. Swisscom, Roche Holding and Alcon lost 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding surged 3.6%. VAT Group ended stronger by 2.7%. Helvetia, Belimo Holding and Straumann Holding gained 1.7 to 2.1%.

Georg Fischer, DocMorris, Julius Baer, Temenos Group, Baloise Holding and Meyer Burger Tech also ended notably higher.

Galenica Sante ended 1.22% down, and Dufry closed lower by about 1%.

