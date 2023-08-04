News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

August 04, 2023 — 02:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After spending much of the day's trading session in the red, the Switzerland market ended with a small gain on Friday as stocks found support in the final hour.

Data showing less than expected growth in U.S. non-farm payroll employment in the month of July raised expectations the Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle soon.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 11.30 points or 0.1% at 11,098.48. The index touched a low of 11,009.02 and a high of 11,101.41 in the session.

Sika rallied more than 4%. Partners Group gained about 2%, while Swiss Life Holding, Geberit and UBS Group ended higher by 1.5 to 1.75%.

Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.12%. Sonova, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB, Lonza Group and Givaudan advanced 0.5 to 0.9%.

Swiss Re ended 1.6% down and Nestle drifted down 1.1%. Swisscom, Roche Holding and Alcon lost 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding surged 3.6%. VAT Group ended stronger by 2.7%. Helvetia, Belimo Holding and Straumann Holding gained 1.7 to 2.1%.

Georg Fischer, DocMorris, Julius Baer, Temenos Group, Baloise Holding and Meyer Burger Tech also ended notably higher.

Galenica Sante ended 1.22% down, and Dufry closed lower by about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.