Swiss Market Ends Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Despite suffering a mild setback in the final hour, the Switzerland stock market ended on a slightly positive note on Tuesday.

Although the market spent much of the day's session in positive territory, the mood remained cautious amid lingering concerns about slowing global growth and looming interest rate hikes.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 14.64 points or 0.14% at 10,834.18, after scaling a low of 10,780.12 and a high of 10,930.48 intraday.

Holcim gained 1.85%, Roche Holding climbed 1.36%, ABB gained 1.16% and SGS ended higher by a little over 1%.

Novartis drifted down 0.81%, while Nestle and Logitech both shed about 0.5%. Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group and UBS Group also ended weak.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Barry Callebaut, Tecan Group, Schindler Ps, Adecco, Schindler Holding and Swatch Group gained 0.9 to 1.2%.

Bachem Holding ended more than 4% down. Dufry drifted down 3.7%, while Kuehne & Nagel shed about 2%. Sonova, VAT Group and AMS also ended notably lower.

