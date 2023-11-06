Swiss Market Ends Slightly Down After Lackluster Session

(RTTNews) - After opening modestly higher, the Switzerland stock market retreated Monday morning, and then spent the rest of the day's session in the red as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.

The benchmark SMI ended with a marginal loss of 2.92 points or 0.03% at 10,576.75 after staying in a very narrow range. The index, which advanced to 10,596.15 at the start, touched a low of 10,539.91 in the session.

Geberit, down 2.5%, was the biggest loser in the SMI. Sika ended 1.23% down, and Kuehne & Nagel drifted down 1.07%.

Richemont, Logitech International, Givaudan, Alcon, Zurich Insurance Company and UBS Group shed 0.4 to 1%.

Novartis gained about 1.1%. Lonza Group gained 0.7%, while Swisscom, Holcim and Partners Group posted modest gains.

Among Swiss Mid Price components, Dufry ended 3.7% down. AMS ended lower by about 2.2% and Julius Baer drifted down 1.81%, while Barry Callebaut, Swiss Prime Site, Sandoz, PSP Swiss Property, Ems Chemie Holding and Clariant lost 1 to 1.29%.

Tecan Group climbed more than 2%. VAT Group surged 1.36%, while Lindt & Spruengli and Adecco gained 0.8% and 0.53%, respectively.

