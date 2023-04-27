Swiss Market Ends Slightly Down

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Switzerland stock market ended slightly lower on Thursday.

Amid a lack of economic data from the region, investors continued to track latest quarterly earnings reports for direction.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,414.07 in early trades, ended the session at 11,361.89, down $3.02 points or 0.03% from the previous close.

Geberit climbed about 2.3%, Richemont and ABB gained 1.12% and 1.03%, respectively, while Swisscom, Partners Group, Lonza Group and Roche Holdings ended higher by 0.5 to 0.1%.

Nestle ended 1.16% down and Alcon closed lower by 0.72%. Novartis, UBS Group and Holcim posted marginal losses.

In the Mid Price Index, Ems Chemie Holding plunged 6.62%. Straumann Holding and Tecan Group lost 1.68% and 1.48%, respectively. Barry Callebaut drifted down 1.16%, while Georg Fischer and Lindt & Spruengli both ended nearly 1% down.

Temenos Group rallied 3.16%. VAT Group surged nearly 2.25%, while Belimo Holding and Kuehne & Nagel gained 1.62% and 1.31%, respectively.

