Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

May 27, 2025 — 01:47 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a slightly weak note on Tuesday, but recovered swiftly and stayed positive right through the day's session. However, due to some profit taking in the closing minutes, the market ended just marginally up.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 12,379.65, ended with a small gain of 7.71 points or 0.06% at 12,324.78.

Straumann Holding climbed about 1.5%. ABB gained more than 1% as reports, citing Bloomberg News, said the company tapped Bank of America and UBS Group to explore a potential spinoff or sale of its robotics division.

UBS Group, Richemont, VAT Group, Givaudan, Adecco, Geberit and Partners Group gained 0.6 to 1.2%.

Zurich Insurance, Kuehne + Nagel, Sonova, Roche Holding, Alcon, Schindler Ps, Holcim, Swisscom and Sandoz Group ended down 0.4 to 1%.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration said Switzerland's trade surplus reached a record high of CHF 6.3 billion in April 2025 from an upwardly revised CHF 5.4 billion in the previous month, as imports fell more than exports.

Exports dropped by 9.2% month-on-month to CHF 25.2 billion. In contrast, watch exports surged by 16%.

Meanwhile, imports plunged 15.6% from a month earlier to CHF 18.9 billion.

