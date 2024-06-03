Markets

Swiss Market Ends Slightly Up

June 03, 2024 — 01:26 pm EDT

June 03, 2024

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market slipped into negative territory in the final hour of the session on Monday, but managed to edge higher and finish with a slender gain as a few stocks held firm.

The benchmark SMI ended at 12,007.04, gaining 6.18 points or 0.05%. The index, which advanced to 12,086.27 in early trades, dropped to a low of 11,977.12.

Roche Holdings gained about 1.3%. Julis Baer and Nestle both ended nearly 1% up. ABB gained 0.79%, while Schindler Ps, Swisscom, Geberit and Swatch Group posted modest gains.

Temenos Group, Avolta, ams OSRAM AG, Adecco and PSP Swiss Property ended with sharp to moderate gains.

SIG Group dropped 3.84%. VAT Group and Sandoz Group lost 3.53% and 3%, respectively. Logitech International and SGS both shed drifted down by about 2.25%.

Clariant, Ems Chemie Holding, Belimo Holding, Baloise Holding and Galenica Sante ended sharp to moderately lower.

In economic news, a report from Swiss procure.ch & Credit Suisse said, its manufacturing PMI increased to 46.4 in May, up from 41.4 in the previous month.

Straumann Holdings, Swiss Re, Sika and Sonova also ended notably lower.




