News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower On Weak Global Cues

November 12, 2024 — 01:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended sharply lower on Tuesday as stocks reeled under selling pressure right through the day's session on weak global cues amid concerns about the possible impact of Donald Trump's protectionist policies.

The benchmark SMI closed down 190.70 points or 1.6% at 11,712.09, slightly off the day's low of 11,697.50.

Alcon closed down 5.65%. SIG Group ended lower by 4.41%, while Adecco, Richemont and Swatch Group lost 3 to 3.3%.

Holcim, Straumann Holding, Sika, ABB, Julius Baer and Sandoz Group lost 2 to 3%. Sonova and Swiss Life Holding closed nearly 2% down.

Logitech International, Partners Group, Schindler Ps, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance Group, SGS, Swisscom and UBS Group drifted down 1.5 to 2%.

Nestle, Lindt & Spruengli, Kuehne + Nagel, Roche Holding and VAT Group ended lower by 1 to 1.3%.

Lonza Group bucked the trend and closed higher by a little over 1%. The company said that it will expand its bioconjugation capabilities at its Visp facility by adding two mutipurpose manufacturing suites.

Temenos Group shares moved up more than 4% after the company laid out new mid-term targets for 2028 as part of its new strategy. The company expects to reach an annual recurring organic revenue of more than $1.3 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.