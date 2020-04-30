Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower On Weak Economic Data

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday as selling pressure gathered force past mid afternoon and took a toll of several front line shares from across various sectors.

A rather weak retail sales report rendered the mood quite bearish. The weakness in other major markets across Europe due to mounting concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic reflected as well.

The benchmark SMI ended down 235.92 points, or 2.39%, at 9,629.40, the day's low. The index touched 9,877.30 in early trades, notching up a small gain.

Geberit, which surged up nearly 2.5%, was the lone gainer in the SMI index.

Swiss Life Holding shed about 6%. Swiss Re lost nearly 5.5% after reporting a net loss of $225 million for the first quarter, compared with profit of $429 million in the year-ago quarter.

Credit Suisse, Swatch Group, UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, SGS, Swisscom and Novartis lost 3.3 to 5.5%.

Richemont, ABB, Alcon, Roche Holding and Lonza Group also declined sharply.

LafargeHolcim, which which reported a notable fall in sales and proit in the first quarter, ended lower by about 1%.

In the midcap section, AMS lost more than 5.5%, extending its losses from the previous session. Clariant ended lower by about 5.1%. Julius Baer and Helvetia lost 4.6% and 4%, respectively.

VAT Group, Baloise Holding, Lindt & Spruengli, Lindt & Sp Ps, Sonova, Schindler Holding and PSP Swiss Property also ended sharply lower.

Switzerland's retail sales decreased sharply in March amid the coronavirus, or Covid-19 outbreak, preliminary figures from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Retail sales fell a working-day and holiday adjusted 5.6% year-on-year and 6.2% from the previous month in March.

Slump was witnessed in all retail sectors, the agency said.

On a nominal basis, retail sales decreased 6.2% year-on-year and 6% from the previous month.

Excluding service stations, retail sales dropped a real 4% annually.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco, meanwhile, rose 8.4%, while non-food sales dropped 15%. The information and communication group logged 24.9% sales gain.

Month-on-month, retail sales excluding service stations decreased a real 5.3%. Food and beverages sales rose 2.8%, while non-food sales decreased 14.3% in the month, the data showed.

