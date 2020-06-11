Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower As Stocks Tumble On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Thursday, reflecting the trend seen across global markets, as worries about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections resurfaced, and the Federal Reserve's weak outlook for the U.S. economy this year hurt sentiment.

The benchmark SMI plunged minutes after the opening bell, and stayed deep down in negative territory right through the session. It ended with a loss of 318.60 points or 3.14% at 9,828.58, the session's low.

Adecco, Credit Suisse and Richemont tumbled by 6 to 7%. UBS Group ended nearly 6% down. UBS Group divisional co-head Iqbal Khan said the bank will look to increase productivity and gain a larger share of its clients' business in order to grow wealth management business amid the low-yield environment of economic contraction.

Swatch Group and LafargeHolcim both ended lower by about 5.1%. Swisscom, Swiss Re, Swiss Life Holding, Zurich Insurance Group, ABB and Alcon lost 4 to 4.6%, while Geberit declined nearly 4%. SGS and Sika also declined sharply.

Novartis lost about 3.1%. The drugmaker said the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration has approved an updated label for its Beovu product to include safety information.

Roche Holding shares ended nearly 2% down. Nestle ended lower by about 1.5%. Nestle announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Vital Proteins, a U.S. company engaged in making food supplements.

Lonza Group shares lost about 1.6%. The company announced that it has aid it has signed a partnership agreement with Anthos Therapeutics to develop and manufacture an antibody treatment for blood clots.

Givaudan, the lone gainer in the SMI, closed nearly 1.5% up.

Among midcap stocks, Dufry plummeted 9.7%. AMS lost about 7.4%, while Flughafen Zurich, Georg Fischer, VAT Group, Helvetia, Baloise Holding, Clariant, Bucher Industries and Julius Baer lost 4 to 6.5%.

The pan European Stoxx 600 slid 4.1%. Among the major indices in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 3.99%, Germany's DAX tumbled 4.47% and France's CAC 40 lost 4.71%.

A recent report from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that said the global economy is undergoing the deepest recession since the Great Depression in the 1930s due to the coronavirus, or Covid-19, pandemic, continued to weigh on the markets.

