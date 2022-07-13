Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, after data showing a faster-than-expected acceleration in U.S. inflation raised concerns the Fed will continue to aggressive hike interest rates in the coming months.

The benchmark SMI, which tumbled to a low of 10,805.39, ended with a loss of 164.98 points or 1.49% at 10,904.85.

Credit Suisse, Logitech and UBS Group lost 3 to 3.8%. Sika and Partners Group both ended lower by about 2.6%. Zurich Insurance Group, Novartis, Nestle, Holcim, Swiss Re and ABB shed 1.4 to 2%.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose ended more than 5% down. Temenos Group drifted down 3.6%. Adecco, Bachem Holding, Julius Baer, Barry Callebaut, Ems Chemie Holding and Helvetia lost 1.5 to 3%.

Dufry climbed 3.7%. VAT Group gained about 2%, while AMS and Lindt & Spruengli posted modest gains.

Data from the U.S. Labor Department showed that the consumer price index shot up by 1.3% in June after jumping by 1% in May. Economists had expected consumer prices to leap by 1.1%.

With the bigger than expected monthly surge, the annual rate of consumer price growth accelerated to 9.1% in June, reflecting the biggest increase since November 1981. Economists had expected the annual rate of consumer price growth to accelerate to 8.8% in June from 8.6% in May.

The red-hot inflation data supported expectations for a more aggressive tightening path from the Fed in the coming months.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.