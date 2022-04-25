Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Monday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about slowing growth, and a resurgence in Covid cases in China resulted in widespread selling.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed in the red right through the session, ended with a loss of 173.35 points or 1.41% at 12,084.98. The index tanked to a low of 12,029.55 within minutes after the opening bell.

Richemont tumbled more than 6% and Partners Group ended 5.6% down. Lonza Group, ABB, Swiss Re, Credit Suisse and Sika ended lower by 3 to 4.5%.

UBS Group and Swiss Life Holding both shed about 3.7%. Zurich Insurance Group declined 2.3%. Alcon drifted down 1.7%.

Roche Holding ended lower by 1.2% despite the company reporting a a better-than-expected 10% increase in sales in the first-quarter on strong demand for antigen COVID-19 tests.

Holcim moved up 1.51%. Givaudan and Nestle gained 0.78% and 0.72%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Cembra Money Bank lost about 6%. Swatch Group ended 4.4% down, while Helvetia, Staumann Holding, Tecan Group, Bachem Holding and Baloise Holding lost 3 to 3.7%.

Julius Baer, Temenos Group, Dufry, Clariant, Georg Fischer and AMS also ended sharply lower.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.