Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Friday, in line with global markets, amid an escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions after Russia attacked and captured the neighboring country's major nuclear plant.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 375.57 points or 3.22% at 11,300.13, slightly off the session's low of 11,291.84.

All the components of the SMI index ended in negative territory. UBS Group, Holcim, Credit Suisse and Sika tumbled 6 to 7%. Richemont declined 5.85% and ABB ended 5.2% down, while Partners Group, Swiss Re and SGS ended lower by 4 to 4.5%.

Lonza Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Geberit, Swiss Life Holding, Alcon, Novartis and Logitech lost 2.5 to 3.8%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Kuehne & Nagel, which moved up 3.5%, was the lone gainer.

Dufry tanked 8.6%, Swatch Group declined 7.5% and Temenos Group ended lower by 7.1%.

VAT Group, Julius Baer, Adecco, AMS, Cembra Money Bank, Sonova, OC Oerlikon Corp, Flughafen Zurich, Georg Fischer and Straumann Holding lost 5 to 6.8%.

The mood in global markets turned quite bearish today after Russian forces attacked and took control of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

The attack on the plant had previously caused a fire to break out at the facility, raising concerns about a potential nuclear disaster.

Meanwhile, the euro block is reportedly looking to impose more sanctions on Russia.

Among the major markets in Europe, the U.K., Germany and France, all ended sharply lower. The pan European Stoxx 600 drifted down 3.56%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 3.48%, France's CAC 40 plunged 4.41% and Germany's DAX plummeted 4.97%.

