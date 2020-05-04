Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended sharply lower on Monday amid an escalation in U.S.-China tensions over the origin of the coronavirus outbreak.

Worries about a deep recession due to the impact of the virus pandemic continued to hurt stocks.

The benchmark SMI ended down 239.13 points, or 2.48%, at 9,390.27.

Swiss Re and Credit Suisse both ended lower by more than 6%. UBS Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Alcon, Geberit, ABB, Swiss Life Holding, Swatch Group, LafargeHolcim, SGS and Richemont lost 4 to 5.6%.

Adecco, Novartis and Nestle also ended sharply lower.

Lonza Group shares moved up by about 3.2%. Roche Group ended modestly higher after the company said it has won emergency approval from the USFDA for an antibody test to determine whether people have ever been infected with the coronavirus.

Roche also reportedly said that it aims to more than double production of its new coronavirus antibody test to "significantly more than" 100 million tests a month by the end of the year.

In the midcap section, Flughafen Zurich tumbled more than 7%, while Dufry and Georg Fischer lost 6.3% and 5.6%, respectively.

Clariant, Julius Baer, Straumann Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp, Kuehne & Nagel, VAT Group, Vifor Pharma and Helvetia lost 4.4 to 5%.

In economic news, the procure.ch Manufacturing PMI in Switzerland dropped to 40.7 in April of 2020 from 43.7 in the previous month. That was above market expectations of 34.6, but the sharpest contraction since May of 2009.

Trade war fears returned to the fore after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday there was "a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus originated in China.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who had threatened earlier last week that he would impose fresh tariffs on China over the coronavirus outbreak, said again on Sunday that he believed that a "mistake" in China was the cause of the virus pandemic. However, he did not provide any evidence for the claim.

China's Global Times said in an editorial that Pompeo was "bluffing" and called on the United States to present its evidence.

