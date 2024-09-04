Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended sharply lower on Wednesday, tracking weakness in global markets amid rising concerns about economic slowdown in the U.S. and China.

The benchmark SMI ended down 172.02 points or 1.39% at 12,176.17. The index touched a low of 12,133.05 in the session.

Richemont dropped 5.8%. Logitech International and Swatch Group lost 4.17% and 3.63%, respectively. VAT Group ended down 2.83%.

ABB, Schindler Ps, Nestle, Geberit, Straumann Holding, Alcon, UBS Group, Holcim, Sika, Lindt & Spruengli and Julius Baer lost 1.2 to 2.2%.

Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, Sandoz Group, SIG Group, Roche GS, Swiss Re and Lonza Group also ended notably lower.

SGS and Givaduan both ended down 1%.

