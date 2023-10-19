News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends Sharply Lower

October 19, 2023 — 02:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks fell sharply on Thursday as growth worries, interest rate concerns and geopolitical tensions rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI ended with a sharp loss of 227.21 points or 2.13% at 10,448.23. The index dropped to a low of 10,426.05.

Roche Holding dropped 4.4%. Nestle ended down 3.4% after the Swiss consumer giant posted lower-than-expected nine-month sales growth.

Novartis and Partners Group both ended lower by 2.75%. UBS Group, Alcon, Logitech, Kuehne & Nagel and Swiss Life Holding lost 1 to 1.4%.

ABB, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group and Sonova ended lower by 0.6 to 1%.

Richemont and Sika gained about 0.9%. Swiss Re and Givaudan ended flat.

In the Mid Price Index, Clariant drifted down 5.5%. Adecco ended nearly 4% down. Dufry, SIG Combibloc, Sandoz, Straumann Holding, Meyer Burger Tech, Julius Baer and Barry Callebaut ended lower by 1.5 to 2.6%.

Schindler Ps climbed 3.31%. Schindler Holding surged 2.76% and Swatch Group gained 1.86%. Tecan Group ended 0.7% up.

On the economic front, Switzerland's trade surplus surged in the third quarter on recovering exports, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed.

The trade balance registered a surplus of CHF 10.54 billion, which was above CHF 9.49 billion logged in the second quarter. In the same period last year, the surplus was CHF 8.26 billion.

In real terms, exports rebounded 0.8%, following a 1.6% drop a quarter ago. At the same time, the decline in imports softened to 0.6% from 3.2%.

In September, the trade surplus rose to CHF 5.03 billion from CHF 3.13 billion in August, data showed.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.