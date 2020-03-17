Swiss Market Ends Sharply Higher After Choppy Ride

(RTTNews) - Bargain hunting after previous session's setback, and positive reaction to various stimulus measures announced by global central banks and governments pushed up stock prices in the Switzerland market on Tuesday.

The benchmark SMI ended up 265.96 points, or 3.23%, at 8,493.04. However, it was not smooth sailing for the index as stocks kept swinging between gains and losses for close to four hours before rallying sharply in late afternoon trades.

The index touched a low of 7,953.53 and a high of 8,627.48 in the session.

On Monday, the SMI ended down 140.48 points, or 1.68%, at 8,227.08, recovering from a low of 7,650.23.

Swisscom, the biggest gainer in the SMI, soared 9.72%. Sika gained about 5.9% and Novartis gained 5.35%.

SGS, Nestle, UBS Group, Givaudan, Swatch Group, Richemont, Zurich Insurance, Credit Suisse, ABB and Roche Holding gained 2 to 4.5%. Geberit advanced nearly 2% and LafargeHolcim gained about 1%.

Among midcap stocks, Bucher Industries surged up 7%. Ems Chemie Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp, Barry Callebaut, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Prime Site, Sunrise Communications and BB Biotech gained 4 to 6.5%.

Dufry plunged more than 22%. Vifor Pharma declined 11.2%, while Sonova and Partners Group los 7.8% and 7.2%, respectively.

Among other major markets in Europe, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged up 2.8%, Germany's DAX advanced 2.25% and France's CAC 40 gained 2.84%. The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed up 2.26%.

According to reports, EU finance ministers are planning a coordinated economic response to contain the virus amid fears of a global recession.

The G7 leaders have pledged to do "whatever is necessary" to fight the coronavirus pandemic, ranging from deploying fiscal measures to supporting efforts to develop a vaccine.

A rally in the U.S. market on President Donald Trump's pledge to support industries that have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, such as airlines, also helped lift sentiment.

