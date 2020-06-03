Swiss Market Ends Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a buoyant note on Wednesday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, amid rising optimism about a quick economic recovery following reopening of businesses in several countries.

The benchmark SMI, which opened flat at 9,962.22, strengthened as the session progressed and eventually ended with a gain of 232.32 points or 2.33% at 10,183.77.

Swiss Re climbed up more than 8%. Credit Suisse and Zurich Insurance Group moved up 6.4% and 6.1%, respectively, while Adecco and Swatch Group both ended higher by about 5.5%.

Swiss Life Holding, ABB, Richemont, UBS Group and LafargeHolcim gained 4.5 to 5%. SGS and Geberit ended higher by nearly 4% and 3%, respectively. Alcon advanced by 1.85%.

Novartis ended slightly weak. The drugmaker announced that USFDA has extended its review of the Supplemental Biologics License Application for its multiple sclerosis treatment ofatumumab.

In the midcap section, Dufry spurted more than 10% and AMS ended nearly 8% up. Baloise Holding surged up 6.4%, while Helvetia rallied 5.2%.

OC Oerlikon Corp, Partners Group, Georg Fischer and Dorma Kaba Holding added 3 to 3.7%.

Data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, showed the Swiss economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter as measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic severely restricted economic activity in March.

Gross domestic product fell 2.6% sequentially, reversing a 0.3% rise in the fourth quarter, the data showed. Economists had forecast a 2% contraction.

On a yearly basis, the economy shrank 1.3% after expanding 1.6% a quarter ago. This was also faster than the expected -0.9%.

Investment in construction dropped 0.4% and investment in equipment was down 4% in the first quarter. The only domestic demand component to underpin the economy was government consumption, which gained 0.7%.

Overall, final domestic demand fell 2.7%, the biggest decline in recent decades.

Exports of Swiss goods rose 3.4% in the quarter, while that of services fell 4.4%. At the same time, imports of goods decreased 1.1% and imports of services fell 1.2%.

