Swiss Market Ends Sharply Higher

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Thursday, with investors switching over to the buying mode, tracking successive days of gains in most of the markets across Europe amid optimism about economic recovery.

Investors reacted positively to Switzerland government's announcement that it would lift curbs on larger public gatherings next month and free up travel within Europe's 26-nation Schengen zone by July 6.

The benchmark SMI opened on a firm note and kept moving higher to eventually close with a sharp gain of 209.51 points, or 2.16%, at 9,926.03, around 40 points off the session's high of 9,966.05.

Alcon surged up 4.2%. Lonza Group shares gained 3.3% and Givaudan ended nearly 3% up. Givaduan announced that it will be acquiring French biotechnology company Alderys.

Novartis, Roche Holding and Credit Suisse moved up 2.7 to 2.8%. Richemont, Geberit, Zurich Insurance Group, Swatch Group, ABB and SGS ended higher by 2 to 2.2%.

Adecco, LafargeHolcim, Nestle and Swisscom also ended notably higher.

In the midcap section, Logitech gained about 5% after the company said its board approved a new, three-year share buyback programme, which authorizes the company to use up to $250 million to repurchase its shares.

Straumann Holding climbed up 7%. AMS and Vifor Pharma 4.7% and 5.2%, respectively, while BB Biotech ended 4.1% up.

Kuehne & Nagel, Sonova, Ems Chemie Holding, Temenos Group, Schindler Holding, Julius Baer and Bucher Industries gained 3 to 3.7%.

Dufry declined 2.8% on profit taking after recent strong gains. Baloise Holding ended 1.3% down.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.