Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note; UBS, Sika Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market started off on a weak note on Wednesday, and like most of its European peers, recovered gradually and kept edging higher past mid afternoon to eventually settle on a firm note.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 12,255.77 at the start, climbed to 12,387.56 in the final hour before settling at 12,363.53, gaining 56.64 points or 0.46%.

UBS Group and Sika gained 2.1% and 2.04%, respectively. VAT Group climbed 1.85%, while Swiss Re, Sonova, Holcim and Givaudan closed up by 1.4 to 1.6%.

Julius Baer and Zurich Insurance gained nearly 1%. Richemont, Geberit, Logitech International and Roche Holding posted modest gains.

Galderma Group closed 4.5% down. The company announced that it has received U.S. FDA approval for Restylane Lyft for the enhancement of the chin profile

Alcon, Sandoz Group, Straumann Holding and Swisscom lost 0.7 to 1.4%.

