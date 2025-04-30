Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market, which held firm till well past noon on Wednesday after a steady start, suffered a setback in the final hour, but managed to recover in the closing minutes to sign off on a positive note. Easing worries about tariffs and some strong results helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 50.29 point or 0.42% at 12,116.98. The index, which climbed to 12,158.24 around mid afternoon, dropped to a low of 12,018.00 before rising again.

Schindler Ps soared more than 9% on stronger-than-expected first-quarter results. Orders rose 6% in local currencies to CHF2.95 billion, beating expectations for a 5% surge. Revenue rose 2.5% in local currencies to CHF2.73 billion, coming in 1% ahead of expectations.

SIG Group gained about 2.2%, while Givaudan, ABB, SGS, Geberit, Sonova, Swiss Re, Lindt & Spruengli, Zurich Insurance, Julius Baer, Swiss Life Holding, Nestle and Kuehne + Nagel climbed 1 to 1.7%.

Logitech International ended down 3.72%. The computer parts maker outlined plans to mitigate the impact of U.S. tariffs after reporting a 7% net sales growth for fiscal year 2025.

Sandoz Group closed lower by 2.45% after reporting a year-over-year decline in first-quarter net sales to $2.48 billion from $2.49 billion.

UBS Group shares ended down by 0.4%. The banking group repored that its net profit for the January-March 2025 quarter decreased year over year to $1.70 billion from $1.76 billion. Total revenue fell to $12.56 billion from $12.74 billion.

Partners Group and Straumann Holding ended down 1.7% and 1.47%, respectively.

In economic news, a measure signaling future turning points in the Swiss economy worsened in April, indicating that the outlook for the economy is considerably subdued, the results of a survey by the KOF Swiss Economic Institute showed.

The economic barometer dropped to 97.1 in April from a downwardly revised 103.2 in March.

"After an increase in the previous month, it now drops below its medium-term average for the first time this year," the KOF said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.