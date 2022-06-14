Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note For 5th Straight Session

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After opening marginally up, the Switzerland market slipped into the red Tuesday morning, and kept sliding lower and lower as the session progressed to eventually close on a very weak note.

Worries about inflation and fears that possible steep interest rate hikes could push the economy into recession weighed on stocks.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 197.18 points or 1.81% at 10,699.07, extending losses to a fifth straight session.

Partners Group, Sika and Givaudan lost 4.8 to 5.1%. Geberit and Lonza Group ended lower by 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively.

Novartis, Richemont, Nestle, SGS, Credit Suisse, Roche Holding and ABB lost 1 to 2.5%.

Zurich Insurance Group, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re posted modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Ems Chemie Holding, Tecan Group, Georg Fischer, Bachem Holding and Zur Rose lost 2.9 to 4.1%.

Flughafen Zurich, SIG Combibloc, AMS, Lindt & Spruengli, Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Temenos Group and Barry Callebaut declined 1 to 2.5%.

Cembra Money Bank climbed 2.3% and Julius Baer surged up 2.15%. Kuehne & Nagel and Dufry both gained about 1.3%. Helvetia and Baloise Holding closed modestly higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular