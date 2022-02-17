Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note As Geopolitical Tensions Weigh

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday, in line with markets across Europe, as the mood turned quite bearish amid rising geopolitical tensions.

The Joe Biden administration has reverted to describing a Russian invasion of Ukraine as "imminent." Biden also told reporters that there is "every indication" that Russia is prepared to attack Ukraine.

"The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told reporters this morning.

The latest developments come after Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists traded accusations of attacks in the eastern part of the country.

Russian state-controlled media claimed that Ukrainian forces had shelled territory held by the separatists, while Ukraine has accused Russian-backed rebels of attacking a village in the region.

The benchmark SMI, which remained well below the flat line till around mid afternoon, slid sharply thereafter to eventually end with a loss of 116.30 points or 0.95% at 12,075.27. The index touched a low of 12,032.73.

Logitech, the biggest loser in the SMI index, tumbled 8.25%. Alcon declined 3.57%, while Holcim, Zurich Insurance Group, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding and Swiss Re ended lower by 1.3 to 1.78%.

Roche Holding, Richemont, ABB, Credit Suisse, UBS Group and Novartis shed 0.9 to 1.25%. SGS and Lonza Group ended modestly higher.

Nestle edged up marginally. The company reported that its profit attributable to shareholders of the parent for the year ended December 31, 2021 rose to 16.91 billion Swiss francs or 6.06 francs per share from last year's 12.23 billion francs or 4.29 francs per share, reflecting gain on the disposal of L'Oréal shares.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry drifted down 4.45%, Schindler Holding and AMS both ended lower by about 3.2%, and George Fischer declined 2.58%.

OC Oerlikon Corp, Schindler Ps, Tecan Group, VAT Group, BB Biotech, Julius Baer and Baloise Holding ended lower by 1.5 to 2%.

Zur Rose advanced 1.13% and PSP Swiss Property gained 0.65%, while Cembra Money Bank and Straumann Holding gained about 0.45% each.

Data from the Federal Customs Administration showed Switzerland's exports grew by a real 2.3% month-on-month in January, after a 2.8% decline in December. Imports decreased 0.7% in January, after a 0.3% increase in the previous month, the data showed.

In nominal terms, exports fell 1.5% in January and imports increased 7%.

The trade surplus increased to CHF 2.210 billion in January from CHF 3.741 billion in December, the data showed.

According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, the watch exports grew 6.8% year-on-year in January.

