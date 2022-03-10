Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note After Volatile Session

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses, the Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Thursday amid rising concerns about the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the global economy.

Worries about inflation following a surge in crude oil prices hurt as well.

The benchmark SMI ended the session with a loss of 102.26 points or 0.89% at 11,391.10. The index touched a high of 11,546.32 in early trades.

Richemont ended 3.48% down. Credit Suisse declined nearly 3% and Logitech closed lower by 2.61%. Lonza Group, Partners Group, Roche Holding, Nestle and UBS Group shed 1.4 to 1.6%.

Sika, Alcon, Givaudan and ABB also ended notably lower, while Novartis gained 1.23%, and Swiss Life Holding closed with a gain of about 0.7%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, AMS ended 5.6% down. Dufry closed lower by 4.76%, while Swatch Group, Julius Baer and Straumann Holding lost 2.5 to 2.85%.

VAT Group, Schindler Holding, Cembra Money Bank, Schindler Ps and Kuehne & Nagel closed lower by 1.4 to 2%.

Zur Rose rallied 2.73%, Galenica Sante climbed 2.16% and Swiss Prime Site gained 1.03%. Baloise Holding, BB Biotech and Georg Fischer advanced 0.85 to 1%.

Most Popular