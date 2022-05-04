Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a weak note on Wednesday, in line with markets across Europe, as worries about slowing growth and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement weighed on stocks.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 121.64 points or 1.01% at 11,88-.24, the day's low.

Partners Group, Logitech, Richemont, Geberit and Roche Holding shed 2 to 2.85%. Sika ended 1.7% down, while Lonza Group, Nestle, Alcon and Swiss Life Holding drifted down 0.9 to 1.1%.

Holcim advanced nearly 1%, while Swisscom and UBS Group both gained about 0.5%. Credit Suisse gained 0.26%, while Givaudan edged up 0.2%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS shed 4.7% and Dufry ended 4.4% down. Bachem Holding closed 3.3% down, while Temenos Group and Swatch Group lost 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively.

Lindt & Spruengli, SIG Combibloc, Cembra Money Bank, Barry Callebaut, Tecan Group, BB Biotech and Straumann Holding ended lower by 1.1 to 2.2%.

Clariant rallied 2.3%, Galenica Sante moved up 2.1% and Georg Fischer climbed 1.8%. Kuehne & Nagel and Adecco also ended notably higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular