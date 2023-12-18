Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - After a weak start, the Switzerland market briefly moved into positive territory around late morning on Monday, but retreated soon, and ended the day's session on a negative note despite another attempt to edge higher past mid afternoon.

The benchmark SMI ended lower by 36.09 points or 0.32% at 11,155.80 after scaling a low of 11,137.18 and a high of 11,205.55 intraday.

Sika ended down 2.52%. Logitech International, Holcim, Geberit and Richemont ended lower by 1.7 to 2.1%.

UBS Group drifted down by about 1.1%. ABB and Kuehne & Nagel ended lower by 0.85% and 0.51%, respectively.

Swisscom advanced 1.11%. Givaudan, Novartis, Swiss Re, Roche Holding and Lonza Group posted modest gains.

Among the stocks in the Mid Price Index, ams OSRAM Ag and Clariant ended down 5.41% and 5%, respectively. BKW closed lower by 3.2%. Tecan Group, Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Sandoz and Avolta lost 1.25 to 2.5%.

Meyer Burger Tech soared 10.3%. PSP Swiss Property advanced 1.35%, while SIG Combibloc and Galenica Sante gained 0.69% and 0.56%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.