Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

January 17, 2023 — 01:22 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent long spell in negative territory, the Switzerland stock market briefly emerged above the flat line in the final hour on Tuesday, but faltered again and ended the session on a weak note.

The benchmark SMI, which fell to a low of 11,376.31 around mid afternoon, climbed to 11,453.64 subsequently, but pared gains and settled at 11,401.99, netting a loss of 34 points or 0.3%.

Richemont ended 1.4% down. Alcon, Zurich Insurance Group, Lonza Group, Novartis, Swiss Re, Geberit and Nestle lost 0.5 to 1%.

Swiss Life Holding and ABB both ended higher by about 1.35%. Sika and UBS Group gained 0.74% and 0.54%, respectively.

In the Mid Price Index, Belimo Holding plunged more than 6%. Tecan Group ended lower by about 2.1%. AMS, Schindler Ps, Zur Rose, Baloise Holding and Schindler Holding also ended notably lower.

Swatch Group surged nearly 2.5%. SIG Combibloc gained nearly 2%, while Temenos Group and Lindt & Spruengli ended higher by about 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.