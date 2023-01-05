Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

January 05, 2023 — 01:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.

Hawkish Fed minutes and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on global economic growth weighed on the market.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 82.88 points or 0.74% at 11,057.39. The index moved in a tight range between 11,048.09 and 11,112.50.

Roche Holding ended lower by 2.3%. Zurich Insurance Group and Sika both drifted down by about 1.75%.

Givaudan and Novartis both lost around 1%. Nestle, Richemont and Swiss Re edged down marginally.

Sonova climbed 1.63% and Alcon gained 1.32%. Partners Group, Geberit and Swisscom posted moderate gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose ended 4.3% down. Galenica Sante lost 1.6%, while Bachem Holding, Clariant, Baloise Holding, Helvetia and Swiss Prime Site ended lower by 1 to 1.3%.

Adecco, VAT Group, SIG Combibloc, Georg Fischer, Flughafen Zurich and Schindler Ps gained 1 to 1.75%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.