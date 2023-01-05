Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Thursday after languishing in negative territory right through the day's session.

Hawkish Fed minutes and concerns about the impact of higher interest rates on global economic growth weighed on the market.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 82.88 points or 0.74% at 11,057.39. The index moved in a tight range between 11,048.09 and 11,112.50.

Roche Holding ended lower by 2.3%. Zurich Insurance Group and Sika both drifted down by about 1.75%.

Givaudan and Novartis both lost around 1%. Nestle, Richemont and Swiss Re edged down marginally.

Sonova climbed 1.63% and Alcon gained 1.32%. Partners Group, Geberit and Swisscom posted moderate gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose ended 4.3% down. Galenica Sante lost 1.6%, while Bachem Holding, Clariant, Baloise Holding, Helvetia and Swiss Prime Site ended lower by 1 to 1.3%.

Adecco, VAT Group, SIG Combibloc, Georg Fischer, Flughafen Zurich and Schindler Ps gained 1 to 1.75%.

