Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade till noon, Swiss stocks slid gradually on Wednesday to finally end the session moderately lower.

Worries about rising inflation and slowing global growth rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI settled at 10,484.14, down 94.62 points or 0.89% from the previous close.

Lonza Group shares fell 4.4%. Geberit, Partners Group, Logitech, Alcon, Sonova and Richemont lost 2.2 to 2.8%.

Sika, Givaudan and Nestle also ended notably lower.

Zurich Insurance Group climbed more than 2%. Swiss Re gained 1.25%, while Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse, ABB and UBS Group posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose plunged more than 10%. Tecan Group tumbled 6.1% and Bachem Holding ended nearly 6% down.

Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Temenos Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding lost 2.2 to 3.3%.

Flughafen Zurich surged nearly 2%. Baloise Holding and Helvetia gained 1.14% and 1.04%, respectively, while Julius Baer edged up marginally.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular