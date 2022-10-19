Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - After swinging between gains and losses in cautious trade till noon, Swiss stocks slid gradually on Wednesday to finally end the session moderately lower.

Worries about rising inflation and slowing global growth rendered the mood bearish.

The benchmark SMI settled at 10,484.14, down 94.62 points or 0.89% from the previous close.

Lonza Group shares fell 4.4%. Geberit, Partners Group, Logitech, Alcon, Sonova and Richemont lost 2.2 to 2.8%.

Sika, Givaudan and Nestle also ended notably lower.

Zurich Insurance Group climbed more than 2%. Swiss Re gained 1.25%, while Swiss Life Holding, Credit Suisse, ABB and UBS Group posted modest gains.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose plunged more than 10%. Tecan Group tumbled 6.1% and Bachem Holding ended nearly 6% down.

Straumann Holding, VAT Group, Temenos Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Schindler Ps and Schindler Holding lost 2.2 to 3.3%.

Flughafen Zurich surged nearly 2%. Baloise Holding and Helvetia gained 1.14% and 1.04%, respectively, while Julius Baer edged up marginally.

