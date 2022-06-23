Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a negative note on Thursday after staying weak right through the day's session amid persisting worries about inflation and slowing global growth.

The benchmark SMI ended with a loss of 75.03 points or 0.71% at 10,453.31. The index touched a low of 10,404.77 and a high of 10,521.71.

Credit Suisse shed about 5.5%. Swiss Life Holding drifted down 3.6%, Holcim lost 2.7% and UBS Group shed 2.5%. Zurich Insurance Group, Swisscom, ABB and Swiss Re lost 1.4 to 2.1%.

Partners Group, Alcon, Givaudan and Clariant gained 0.45 to 1%.

In the Mid Price Index, Clariant drifted down 5.3%. Schindler Holding, Schindler Ps, Adecco, Julius Baer and Georg Fischer lost 2 to 3%. Baloise Holding, Helvetia, Flughafen Zurich and Tecan Group ended lower by 1 to 1.4%.

SIG Combibloc, Galenica Sante and Sonova gained 2.8 to 2.9%. Dufry ended 2.2% up, Temenos Group climbed 1.8%, while Lindt & Spruengli Part and Straumann Holding ended higher by 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.