Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a weak note on Friday, in line with the trend seen across Europe, amid concerns about rising inflation and the economic impact of surging Omicron variant of the coronavirus and imposition of fresh restrictions on movements.

The benchmark SMI ended down 75.41 points or 0.59% at 12,715.48, after declining to a low of 12,652.28.

Richemont shed about 4%. Sika ended 3.3% down, UBS Group declined nearly 2.5% and Credit Suisse slid 2.1%.

Geberit and SGS lost 1.97% and 1.85%, respectively. Givaudan, Alcon, ABB, Partners Group and Lonza Group lost 1 to 1.25%.

Novartis and Swiss Re closed higher by 0.63% and 0.43%, respectively. Roche Holding and Nestle ended marginally up.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, SIG Combibloc and Kuehne & Nagel ended lower by 4.3% and 4%, respectively. Zur Rose, VAT Group and Straumann Holding lost 2.5 to 3%.

Schindler Holding, Julius Baer, Georg Fischer, Schindler Ps and Ems Chemie Holding also ended notably lower.

Tecan Group climbed 2.8%. Flughafen Zurich moved up 1.8%, AMS ended 1.6% up and PSP Swiss Property gained about 1.2%.

The Swiss government today announced that only people who have been vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19 will be allowed to go inside restaurants, cultural, sporting and leisure venues and attend indoor events.

The government has also reintroduced a requirement to work from home. The new measures are effective from December 20.

