Swiss Market Ends On Weak Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended weak on Monday, in line with markets across the continent, amid worries about the spread of Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and caution ahead of monetary policy meetings.

The U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan, are all set to announce their respective monetary policies this week.

The benchmark SMI, which spent much of the day's session along the unchanged line, ended with a loss of 56.45 points or 0.45% at 12,551.28, the day's low.

Credit Suisse and Richemont shed 1.79% and 1.72%, respectively. Lonza Group declined 1.38% and Swiss Re ended lower by about 1.1%. Roche Holding, Zurich Insurance Group and UBS Group also closed weak.

Logitech gained 1.6% and SGS advanced 1.01%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry declined 6.5%. Adecco ended lower by 2.3%, while Flughafen Zurich, OC Oerlikon Corp, Cembra Money Bank, Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding and Julius Baer shed 1.25 to 2%.

Vifor Pharma soared 18.5% after Australian biopharma giant CSL confirmed it was in talks to buy the Swiss drug maker.

Zur Rose rallied 3% and Kuehne & Nagel gained nearly 2%. SIG Combiblock advanced 1.34%.

