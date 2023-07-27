Swiss Market Ends On Upbeat Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on an upbeat note on Thursday, thanks to positive global cues.

The benchmark SMI ended with a strong gain of 189.66 points or 1.7% at 11,373.21, after climbing to a high of 11,399.49.

Sika surged 4.3% and Holcim climbed 3.5%. Richemont, Geberit, Nestle, Sonova, Lonza Group and Givaudan gained 2 to 3%.

Logitech, ABB, Alcon, Partners Group, UBS Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Novartis and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 1 to 2%.

In the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding rallied more than 6%. AMS climbed 4.6%, while Tecan Group, Straumann Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Dufry and VAT Group advanced 3.3 to 3.8%.

Belimo Holding, Temenos Group and Adecco gained 2.8 to 3.1%. Clariant, DocMorris, Julius Baer and SIG Combibloc also ended notably higher.

