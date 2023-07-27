News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Upbeat Note

July 27, 2023 — 01:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on an upbeat note on Thursday, thanks to positive global cues.

The benchmark SMI ended with a strong gain of 189.66 points or 1.7% at 11,373.21, after climbing to a high of 11,399.49.

Sika surged 4.3% and Holcim climbed 3.5%. Richemont, Geberit, Nestle, Sonova, Lonza Group and Givaudan gained 2 to 3%.

Logitech, ABB, Alcon, Partners Group, UBS Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Novartis and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 1 to 2%.

In the Mid Price Index, Bachem Holding rallied more than 6%. AMS climbed 4.6%, while Tecan Group, Straumann Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Dufry and VAT Group advanced 3.3 to 3.8%.

Belimo Holding, Temenos Group and Adecco gained 2.8 to 3.1%. Clariant, DocMorris, Julius Baer and SIG Combibloc also ended notably higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.