Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note Again

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous session, amid news about reopening of businesses in several hot spots across Europe, and some U.S. states.

Investors were also picking up stocks on hopes the central banks will come out with more stimulus to limit the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark SMI ended up 130.64 points, or 1.34%, at 9,889.46, after scaling a low of 9,780.95 and a high of 9,948.84 intraday.

Credit Suisse climbed up about 7.3%. UBS Group shares ended higher by 7.1% after the lender reported a 40% jump in first-quarter income. Zurich Insurance Group and ABB gained 5.7% and 5.4%, respectively.

Swiss Life Holding, LafargeHolcim, Swatch Group, Adecco, Swiss Re, Richemont, SGS and Geberit moved up 2 to 4.5%.

Novartis declined 1.45%. The pharma company said its first-quarter sales and profit beat expectations. It also confirmed its 2020 targets, citing stocking up of prescriptions by patients amid the virus pandemic.

Dufry, up 6.25%, was the top gainer in the midcap section. Julius Baer rallied 4.2%, while AMS and Sonova gained 3.6% and 3%, respectively.

Clariant advanced 2.1%, Lindt & Spruengli gained 1.8% and Georg Fischer moved up 1.6%.

On the other hand, Bucher Industries lost about 2.4% after the company said its order intake and sales declined in the first quarter due to lower capacity utilisation and growing repurcussions of the coronavirus pandemic.

BB Biotech, Helvetia and Vifor Pharma lost 1.7 to 2.4%. Logitech closed lower by about 1.1%.

