Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

January 03, 2023 — 12:51 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on an upbeat note on Tuesday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors chose to pick up stocks that had taken a severe beating in the final weeks of the previous year.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 249.24 points or 2.32% at 10,978.64. The index touched a low of 10,729.40 and a high of 11,004.46.

Richemont surged 6.2% and Credit Suisse climbed nearly 5%. Swiss Re, UBS Group and Geberit gained 3.1 to 3.6%.

Logitech, Novartis, Sika, ABB, Holcim, Swiss Life Holding and Partners Group rallied 2 to 2.8%, and Alcon gained nearly 2%.

Swisscom, Lonza Group, Sonova, Givaudan, Nestle, Zurich Insurance Group and Roche Holding also ended notably higher.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared nearly 15%. AMS surged 7.5%, while Swatch Group, Temenos Group and Adecco gained 4.7 to 5.4%.

Dufry, Flughafen Zurich, VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Julius Baer, Swiss Prime Site, Baloise Holding, Straumann Holding and Schindler Ps gained 2.5 to 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.