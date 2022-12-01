Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

December 01, 2022 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a strong note on Thursday after holding firm right through the day's session on positive global cues.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 110.43 points or 0.99% at 11,238.20, after scaling a low of 11,207.56 and a high of 11,283.87 in the session.

Logitech, Lonza Group and Sika gained 3.6 to 4%, while Geberit ended higher by 3%.

Sonova, Partners Group, Alcon, Swiss Life Holding and Swisscom surged 1.7 to 2.5%. Nestle gained 1.23%, while UBS Group and Swiss Re both ended nearly 1% up.

Credit Suisse drifted down 4.36%, while Richemont ended lower by 0.85%.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose soared nearly 15%. AMS gained 2.8%, while Temenos Group, Julius Baer, VAT Group, Ems Chemie Holding, Tecan Group, Belimo HOlding, PSP Swiss Property and SGS gained 1.9 to 2.5%.

On the economic front, Switzerland's consumer price inflation remained unchanged in November, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed.

Consumer prices rose 3% year-on-year in November, the same as seen in October. This was in line with economists' expectations.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained stable in November, after a 0.1% rise in the previous month. Economists expected prices to remain unchanged.

Another data from the statistical office showed Switzerland's retail sales declined in October, falling by a working-day adjusted 2.5% year-on-year in the month. On a monthly basis, retail sales fell 2.7% in October.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.