Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market opened weak Tuesday morning, but recovered soon and then kept moving higher as the session progressed to eventually close on a strong note.

Investors digested data on Swiss consumer price inflation for the month of October.

The benchmark SMI, which edged down to 12,191.75 in early trades, ended the day with a gain of 104.67 points or 0.86% at 12,321.00, the day's high.

Roche Holding climbed nearly 2.5%. ABB and Lonza Group both gained about 1.65%. Swiss Re, Givaudan and SGS gained 1.2 to 1.5%.

Alcon ended nearly 1% up. Sika, Geberit, Partners Group, Swiss Life Holding, UBS Group and Novartis also moved higher.

Logitech ended lower by 2.3%. Richemont declined by about 0.25%, while Credit Suisse and Holcim ended flat.

In the Mid Price Index, Zur Rose gained 3.1%. Schindler Ps, SIG Combibloc and Schindler Holding climbed 2 to 2.25%. Straumann Holding, Kuehne & Nagel, Swiss Prime Site and Cembra Money Bank also ended with strong gains.

AMS shed about 8.5%. Logitech and Temenos Group ended lower by 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively, while Dufry ended nearly 2% down.

Data from the Federal Statistical Office showed Switzerland's consumer price inflation increased in October, with the index growing by 1.2% year-on-year in the month, following a 0.9% rise in September. Economists had expected a 1.1% rise.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3% in October, after remaining unchanged in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 0.1%.

The core CPI rose 0.6% yearly in October and grew 0.2% from the previous month.

The EU measure of harmonized index for consumer prices, or HICP rose 0.4% monthly in October and increased 1.3% from a year ago.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the retail sales increased a real working-day adjusted 2.5% yearly in September, accelerating from an upwardly revised 0.8% gain in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, retail sales gained 0.1% monthly in September. On a nominal basis, retail sales rose 1.9% annually in September and remained unchanged from a month ago.

