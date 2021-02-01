Swiss Market Ends On Strong Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a high note on Monday, in line with the trend seen across markets in Europe and Asia, as positive updates on vaccine rollout, earnings hopes and expectations about U.S. stimulus rendered the mood bullish.

The benchmark SMI ended stronger by 149.16 points or 1.41% at 10,740.22, slightly off the day's high of 10,751.66.

Sika, the biggest gainer in the SMI, climbed 3.63%. Partners Group, Nestle and Zurich Insurance Group gained 2.1 to 2.6%.

Alcon, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Roche Holding, UBS Group, Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB and Swiss Life Holding gained 1.3 to 1.7%, while Swatch Group ended with a gain of about 1%.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Dufry gained 3.85% and Straumann Holding, Ems Chemie Holding, Helvetia, VAT Group, Cembra Money Bank and Temenos Group ended higher by 2 to 3.1%. Adecco and Logitech also moved up sharply.

Shares of AMS fell about 2.65% and Julius Baer ended lower by 2.1%.

According to reports, delivery delays from vaccine manufacturers mean half as many people in Switzerland will be vaccinated as planned in February. However, Swiss Interior Minister Alain Berset sounds confident that the goal of vaccinating everyone who wants to by the summer can still be reached.

Other major markets in Europe too ended with strong gains. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.92%, Germany's DAX climbed 1.41%, and France's CAC 40 advanced 1.16%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended 1.24% up.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.