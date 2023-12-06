News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note

December 06, 2023 — 01:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - After a sluggish start and a subsequent recovery Wednesday morning, the Switzerland market turned a bit flat, but recovered soon and edged higher as the session progressed to eventually close modestly up.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 36.81 points or 0.34% at 11,001.62, after scaling a low of 10,940.14 and a high of 11,028.14 intraday.

Givaudan, the top gainer among SMI components, climbed 2.55%. Sika advanced 1.84%, Geberit gained 1.7%, Richemont and UBS Group both gained about 1.55%.

Sonova, Kuehne & Nagel, Holcim and Partners Group gained 0.7 to 1.1%. Zurich Insurance Group, Logitech International and Swiss Life Holding ended modestly higher.

Roche Holding, Swiss Re and Nestle ended down 0.2 to 0.4%.

Novartis, which moved higher after an announcement that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its Fabhalta (iptacopan) as the first oral monotherapy to treat adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, gave up its gains and ended slightly weak.

Among Mid Price components, Tecan Group climbed 2.75%. VAT Group, ams OSRAM AG and Belimo Holding gained 2 to 2.4%.

Straumann Holding, Ems Chemie Holding and Avolta ended higher by 1.77%, 1.68% and 1.46%, respectively.

Clariant ended flat. Earlier in the session, shares of the specialty chemicals company, fell about 1% after an announcement that it will shut down its Sunliquid bioethanol production in Podari, Romania, and downsize its related operations in in Germany.

BKW, Adecco and Meyer Burger Tech drifted down 1.29%, 1.16% and 1.09%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.