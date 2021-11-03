Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - Despite languishing in negative territory till nearly a couple of hours past noon, the Switzerland stock market found some support later on to end on a firm note on Wednesday.

The benchmark SMI, which drifted down to 12,277.32 around mid morning, ended the day with a gain of 62.27 points or 0.51% at 12,383.27.

ABB climbed 2.25%. Nestle, Givaudan, Sika and Swiss Re gained 1.37 to 1.51%. Richemont gained about 1.1%, while Swiss Life Holding, Alcon, SGS and Holcim moved up 0.7 to 1%.

Credit Suisse declined 1.7%. Geberit and Lonza Group closed lower by 1.2% and 1.03%, respectively. UBS Group and Novartis posted modest losses.

Among the stocks in the Swiss Mid Price Index, Adecco gained 3.86%.

OC Oerlikon Corp and Lindt & Spruengli Part gained 3.5% and 3.4%, respectively. Schindler Ps, Schindler Holding, SIG Combibloc and Zur Rose moved up 2.1 to 2.8%.

Straumann Holding, BB Biotech, Swatch Group and Cembera Money Bank also ended with strong gains.

AMS, Dufry and Galenica Sante closed lower by 1.9%, 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

In Coronavirus news, Virginie Maaserey, a top federal health official said on Tuesday that it is difficult to predict how the health system will be affected this winter. The concern is due to the continued rise in the number of new reported Covid infections since mid-October.

