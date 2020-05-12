Swiss Market Ends On Positive Note

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended on a positive note on Tuesday with investors making selective purchases even as the mood remained somewhat cautious amid concerns about a potential second wave of coronavirus infections.

Quarterly earnings reports and other corporate news provided some direction to investors.

Save for a few minutes at the start, the market was up in positive territory although movements remained somewhat sluggish at times.

The benchmark SMI ended up 43.82 points, or 0.45%, at 9,733.53, after scaling a low of 9,674.07 and a high of 9,760.34 intraday.

Swatch Group, Lonza Group, Givaudan, Geberit and Roche Holding gained 1 to 1.5%. Alcon, Swisscom, SGS and Nestle also closed on firm note.

LafargeHolcim declined by about 1.1%, while Swiss Re and Credit Suisse both ended lower by about 0.8%. Zurich Insurance Group and UBS Group also closed weak.

Midcap stocks were mostly weak. Dufry declined 5.6% after the company reported a sharp 94.1% drop in sales in the month of April due travel curbs amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The company reported turnover at constant currency of 1.44 billion Swiss francs ($1.48 billion)in the first quarter, a decline of about 21.4% from a year ago.

PSP Swiss Property and Swiss Prime Site shed 4.4% and 4.1%, respectively. Straumann Holding and Dorma Kaba Holding lost 2.25% and 2.1%, respectively.

Flughafen Zurich, Julius Baer, Partners Group and Baloise Holding also ended notably lower.

BB Biotech surged up 5.65% and Logitech gained nearly 5%. Logitech reported a 13.6% jump in fourth-quarter sales as more people used its products while working from home due to the coronavirus crisis.

Sunrise Communications, Barry Callebaut and Lindt & Sp Ps gained 1.5 to 1.8%.

Several countries, including China, South Korea and Germany, have reported an uptick in new coronavirus cases after reopening businesses that had remained shutdown since mid March.

The World Health Organization has said in its report that "extreme vigilance" is needed as countries begin to exit from lockdowns imposed to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, amid global concerns about a second wave of infections.

