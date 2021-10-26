Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note On Strong Earnings Updates

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Tuesday, buoyed by strong earnings updates from lender UBS and drugmaker Novartis.

The positive trend across Europe also helped lift sentiment.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed firm right through the day's session, ended with a gain of 83.35 points or 0.69% at 12,146.52, the session's high.

UBS Group shares gained 1.25%. The lender posted its highest quarterly net profit since 2015 and announced plans for a digital investing tool that it hopes will expand its wealth-management business beyond the very rich. The bank posted a profit of $2.3 billion in the quarter.

Novartis climbed 1.1% after reporting third-quarter earnings of $2.76 billion. The bank said it earned net income of $1.22 per share. Ajusted earnings came in at $1.71 per share, the company said.

Swiss Re climbed 2.7%. Swiss Life Holding gained about 2.05%, while Richemont and Zurich Insurance Group gained 1.78% and 1.53%, respectively. Credit Suisse, Alcon, Swisscom and ABB also closed notably higher.

Logitech shares declined 4.27% after the computer peripherals maker warned of supply-chain disruptions.

In the Swiss Mid Price Index, Temenos Group rallied 4.6%, Dufry gained 3.05%, AMS climbed 2.75% and Swatch Group advanced 2.25%.

VAT Group, Julius Baer, Flughafen Zurich, Lindt & Spruengli and Baloise Holding gained 1.4 to 2%. Adecco, Helvetia, Lindt & Spruengli N and Straumann Holding also closed with strong gains.

Zur Rose plunged 8.8%. SIG Combibloc shed about 4.7%, while Kuehne & Nagel declined 1.4%.

