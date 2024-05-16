News & Insights

Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note On Strong Earnings Updates

May 16, 2024 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Swiss stocks stayed firm right through the day's trading session on Thursday thanks to sustained buying at several counters as investors reacted to earnings updates.

The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 11,983.75 intraday, ended the day with a gain of 47.40 points or 0.4% at $11,946.66.

Swiss Re rallied nearly 4% after reporting a net income of $1.1 billion or $3.76 per share for the first quarter of 2024. Insurance revenue for the latest-quarter was $11.7 billion.

Zurich Insurance Group climbed about 3.5%, riding on upbeat quarterly earnings. The company reported that its first-quarter Property & Casualty or P&C Gross written premiums grew 5% to $12.62 billion from last year's $11.97 billion. The growth was 9% on a like-for-like basis.

P&C insurance revenue increased 9% to $10.25 billion from $9.41 billion a year ago. Insurance revenue grew 12% on a like-for-like basis, the company said. It's life Insurance revenue from short-term insurance contracts climbed 29% to $680 million.

Roche Holdings gained 3.2%, while Logitech International and Swiss Life Holding both gained nearly 1.25%.

Swatch Group, Kuehne & Nagel, Straumann Holding and Richemont posted moderate gains.

VAT Group and Lindt & Spruengli lost 1.6% and 1.4%, respectively. Holcim, ABB, UBS Group, Lonza Group, Novartis and Sika ended lower by 0.7 to 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.