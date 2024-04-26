News & Insights

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note On Positive Global Cues

April 26, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland market ended on a firm note on Friday, tracking positive global cues after U.S. technology majors Microsoft and Alphabet reported strong quarterly earnings.

The benchmark SMI, which stayed positive right through the day's session, closed with a gain of 83.71 points or 0.74% at 11,344.32. The index scaled a low of 11,294.67 and a high of 11,360.42 in the session.

Straumann Holding climbed nearly 3.5%. Sika gained 3.04%, while Lonza Group, VAT Group and Geberit gained 2.5 to 2.7%. Sonova advanced 2.1%.

Julius Baer, Kuehne & Nagel, Holcim, Richemont, Roche Holdings, SGS, Partners Group, ABB, Schindler Ps, Givaudan and Swiss Life Holding ended higher by 0.9 to 2%.

Sandoz Group drifted down 2.3%. SIG Group, Zurich Insurance Group, Novartis and Swisscom ended down by 0.3 to 0.7%.

ams OSRAM AG ended marginally down after reporting wider loss in the first-quarter.

