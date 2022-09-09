Markets

Swiss Market Ends On Firm Note On Positive Global Cues

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market closed on a firm note on Friday, in line with markets across Europe, as investors indulged in some hectic buying at several counters from across various sectors.

The benchmark SMI ended with a gain of 109.92 points or 1.02% at 10,900.24, after hitting a high of 10,940.52 intraday.

On Thursday, the SMI failed to hold early gains and ended with a loss of 14.84 points or 0.14% at 10,790.32.

Logitech surged 4.15%, Richemont climbed 3.03% and Credit Suisse gained 2.82%.

UBS Group, Lonza Group and SGS advanced 1.6 to 1.8%, while Nestle, Swiss Life Holding and Sika ended higher by about 1.3%.

In the Mid Price Index, AMS rallied nearly 7%. Tecan Group ended almost 4% up. Bachem Holding, VAT Group, Georg Fischer, Straumann Holding, Adecco and Temenos Group gained 2.4 to 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular